Citi Open Results

August 5, 2018 4:39 pm
 
Sunday
At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
Washington
Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
Men
Championship

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles
Men
Championship

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Mike Bryan, United States, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.

Women
Championship

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak (3), Croatia, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, 6-3, 6-2.

