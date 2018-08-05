Citi Open Results

|Sunday
|At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center
|Washington
|Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.)
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
|Men
|Championship
Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.
Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (4), Brazil, def. Mike Bryan, United States, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 3-6, 6-3, 10-4.
Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak (3), Croatia, def. Alexa Guarachi, Chile, and Erin Routliffe (4), New Zealand, 6-3, 6-2.
