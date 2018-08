Citi Open Results

By The Associated Press

Wednesday At William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Washington Purse: ATP, $1.89 million (WT500); WTA, $226,750 (Intl.) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Tommy Paul, United States, def. Alex Bolt, Australia, 3-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2.

Second Round

Frances Tiafoe (13), United States, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Jason Kubler, Australia, 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Jeremy Chardy (14), France, 6-4, 6-4.

Denis Kudla, United States, def. Karen Khachanov (12), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Mischa Zverev (15), Germany, def. Tim Smyczek, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (7).

Stefanos Tsitspas (10), Greece, def. Jared Donaldson, United States, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Andy Murray, Britain, def. Kyle Edmund (4), Britain, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (1), Germany, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-1.

David Goffin (3), Belgium, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (5).

Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, def. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Lucas Pouille (6), France, def. Vincent Millot, France, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 3-0 retired.

Chung Hyeon (8), North Korea, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3.

Kei Nishikori (7), Japan, def. Donald Young, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Women First Round

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Katie Swan, Britain, 6-2, 6-4.

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, def. Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-3.

Jennifer Brady, United States, def. Natalia Vikhlyantseva, Russia, 6-1, 6-4.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Olivia Rogowska, Australia, 6-4, 6-1.

Second Round

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Sloane Stephens (2), United States, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Men First Round

Denis Kudla, United States, and Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, and Nick Kyrgios, Australia, walkover.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6).

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (3), Brazil, 6-4, 7-5.

Mike Bryan, United States, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya, Austria, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah, Colombia, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (2), Australia, 6-4, 6-4.

Women First Round

Ysaline Bonaventure, Belgium, and Fanny Stollar, Hungary, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Zheng Saisai, China, walkover.

Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Katie Swan, Britain, and Rosalie Van Der Hoek, Netherlands, 3-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Han Xinyun, China, and Darija Jurak (3), Croatia, def. Chen Pei Hsuan and Wu Fang-Hsien, Taiwan, 2-6, 6-1, 10-5.

Quarterfinals

Kristie Ahn and Lauren Davis, United States, def. Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Renata Voracova (2), Czech Republic, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.

