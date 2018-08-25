Cities vying for 2020 convention court Democrats in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — The three cities vying to host the 2020 Democratic convention are courting party leaders and activists at their summer meeting in Chicago.

Houston, Miami and Milwaukee are the finalists. A selection committee has been visiting the potential sites. A decision is expected early next year.

Miami gave people attending the Democratic National Committee meeting a taste of Chicago’s waterfront offerings by renting out a boat docked at Navy Pier for its party.

Milwaukee’s gathering featured an appearance by onetime Milwaukee Bucks basketball star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The city has suggested the Bucks’ new arena as the convention’s venue.

Gospel singer Yolanda Adams highlighted Houston’s party. Houston also scattered promotions throughout the DNC’s meeting hotel, including Texas-shaped decals on the carpet and bar tabletops.

