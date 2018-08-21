Clarkson’s Philippines edged by Zhou’s China at Asian Games

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The addition of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jordan Clarkson to the lineup wasn’t quite enough on Tuesday as Philippines lost 82-80 to China in a Group D game at the Asian Games.

The U.S.-born Clarkson holds a Philippines passport and received last-minute permission from the NBA to play in the Asian Games, but missed the Philippines’ opening victory over Kazakhstan.

He had 28 points and helped his team take the lead in the fourth quarter before committing a foul that allowed China to take a two-point lead with seconds on the clock.

Paul Dalistan missed 3-point attempt with about five seconds left that could have won it for the Philippines.

Zhou Qi, the 2.17-meter (7-foot-1) Houston Rockets center, had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead a China squad containing two NBA players.

China faces Kazakhstan on Thursday. And despite the loss, the Philippines should reach the quarterfinals.

