Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Coburn appointed interim athletic director at Florida State

August 22, 2018 11:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — David Coburn has been named Florida State’s interim athletic director.

University President John Thrasher announced the move Wednesday. Coburn will lead the department during a search for a replacement for Stan Wilcox, who announced Monday that he was leaving to take a position with the NCAA.

Wilcox had been FSU’s athletic director since 2013.

Coburn has been at Florida State since 2012 and is Thrasher’s chief of staff. Before coming to the university, he held a variety of positions in Florida’s legislative branch, including as the director of planning and budgeting for Gov. Lawton Chiles from 1992-94.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|28 CDM Course and Exam
8|30 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

F-16C Fighting Falcon prepares to refuel in midair

Today in History

1945: Truman orders seizure of US oil refineries