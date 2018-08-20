Listen Live Sports

College Football Poll Glance

August 20, 2018 12:03 pm
 
FOUNDER — Alan J. Gould, sports editor of The Associated Press.

FIRST POLL — Oct. 19, 1936.

FIRST PRESEASON POLL — 1950.

FIRST YEAR OF PANEL VOTING — 1960.

VOTERS — College football writers and broadcasters whose publications, websites, TV and radio stations are members of The AP.

POINTS — A first-place vote is worth 25 points, a second-place vote is worth 24, etc.

SCHOOLS ELIGIBLE — All NCAA Division FBS and FCS teams. Teams on NCAA probation are eligible to receive votes.

VOTER FORMULA — By state (1-3 schools — 1 voter; 4-6 schools — 2 voters; 7-9 schools — 3 voters; 10-12 — 4 voters) and three national voters for total of 61.

PRESEASON TIDBITS — Eleven of the 68 previous preseason No. 1 teams, have won the national championship. … Florida State (1999) and Southern California (2004) are the only schools to hold the top spot for the entire season. … Six national champions were not ranked in the preseason poll. The last team was Brigham Young in 1984. … Twenty-two different teams have been ranked No. 1. … This is the seventh time Alabama has been the No. 1 team in the preseason poll (1966, 1978, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2018). The Crimson Tide won the national title in 1978 and 2017.

