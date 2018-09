College Football Schedule

By The Associated Press

AIR FORCE

Sep. 1 Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

Sep. 8 at FAU, 2 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Utah St., TBA

Sep. 29 Nevada, TBA

Oct. 6 Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 19 at UNLV, 10 p.m.

Oct. 27 Boise St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Army, Noon

Nov. 10 New Mexico, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Wyoming, TBA

Nov. 22 Colorado St., 3:30 p.m.

AKRON

Sep. 1 at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 Morgan St., 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Iowa St., TBA

Oct. 6 Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Buffalo, TBA

Oct. 20 at Kent St., TBA

Oct. 27 Cent. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 1 N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 at E. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 17 Bowling Green, TBA

Nov. 23 at Ohio, TBA

ALABAMA

Sep. 1 at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 Arkansas St., 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 Texas A&M, TBA

Sep. 29 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Oct. 6 at Arkansas, TBA

Oct. 13 Missouri, TBA

Oct. 20 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 3 at LSU, TBA

Nov. 10 Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 17 The Citadel, TBA

Nov. 24 Auburn, TBA

APPALACHIAN ST.

Sep. 1 at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Sep. 15 Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Gardner-Webb, TBA

Sep. 29 South Alabama, TBA

Oct. 9 at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Oct. 20 Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Oct. 25 at Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 at Texas St., TBA

Nov. 17 Georgia St., TBA

Nov. 24 Troy, TBA

ARIZONA

Sep. 1 BYU, 10:45 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Houston, Noon

Sep. 15 S. Utah, 11 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Oregon St., TBA

Sep. 29 Southern Cal, TBA

Oct. 6 California, TBA

Oct. 12 at Utah, 10 p.m.

Oct. 20 at UCLA, TBA

Oct. 27 Oregon, TBA

Nov. 2 Colorado, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Washington St., TBA

Nov. 24 Arizona St., TBA

ARIZONA ST.

Sep. 1 UTSA, 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Michigan St., 10:45 p.m.

Sep. 15 at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Washington, TBA

Sep. 29 Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 6 at Colorado, TBA

Oct. 18 Stanford, 9 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Southern Cal, TBA

Nov. 3 Utah, TBA

Nov. 10 UCLA, TBA

Nov. 17 at Oregon, TBA

Nov. 24 at Arizona, TBA

ARKANSAS

Sep. 1 E. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 North Texas, 4 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Auburn, TBA

Sep. 29 Texas A&M, TBA

Oct. 6 Alabama, TBA

Oct. 13 Mississippi, TBA

Oct. 20 Tulsa, TBA

Oct. 27 Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 10 LSU, TBA

Nov. 17 at Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 23 at Missouri, 2:30 p.m.

ARKANSAS ST.

Sep. 1 SE Missouri, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 UNLV, TBA

Sep. 29 at Georgia Southern, TBA

Oct. 9 Appalachian St., 8 p.m.

Oct. 18 Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Nov. 3 South Alabama, TBA

Nov. 10 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 17 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA

Nov. 24 at Texas St., TBA

ARMY

Aug. 31 at Duke, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 Liberty, Noon

Sep. 15 Hawaii, Noon

Sep. 22 at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Buffalo, TBA

Oct. 13 at San Jose St., TBA

Oct. 20 Miami (Ohio), Noon

Oct. 27 at E. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 3 Air Force, Noon

Nov. 10 Lafayette, Noon

Nov. 17 Colgate, Noon

Dec. 8 at Navy, 3 p.m.

AUBURN

Sep. 1 Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Alabama St., 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Arkansas, TBA

Sep. 29 Southern Miss., TBA

Oct. 6 at Mississippi St., TBA

Oct. 13 Tennessee, TBA

Oct. 20 at Mississippi, TBA

Nov. 3 Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 10 at Georgia, TBA

Nov. 17 Liberty, TBA

Nov. 24 at Alabama, TBA

BYU

Sep. 1 at Arizona, 10:45 p.m.

Sep. 8 California, 10:15 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 McNeese St., 6 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Washington, TBA

Oct. 5 Utah St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 13 Hawaii, TBA

Oct. 27 N. Illinois, TBA

Nov. 3 at Boise St., TBA

Nov. 10 at UMass, TBA

Nov. 17 New Mexico St., TBA

Nov. 24 at Utah, TBA

BALL ST.

Aug. 30 CCSU, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Indiana, Noon

Sep. 22 W. Kentucky, TBA

Sep. 29 Kent St., TBA

Oct. 6 N. Illinois, TBA

Oct. 13 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Oct. 20 E. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 25 at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 at Toledo, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 13 W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Nov. 20 at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

BAYLOR

Sep. 1 Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 Duke, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Kansas, TBA

Sep. 29 at Oklahoma, TBA

Oct. 6 Kansas St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Texas, TBA

Oct. 25 at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 Oklahoma St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Iowa St., TBA

Nov. 17 TCU, TBA

Nov. 24 at Texas Tech, TBA

BOISE ST.

Sep. 1 at Troy, 6 p.m.

Sep. 8 UConn, 10:15 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 San Diego St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Air Force, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 BYU, TBA

Nov. 9 Fresno St., 10:15 p.m.

Nov. 16 at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Nov. 24 Utah St., TBA

BOSTON COLLEGE

Sep. 1 UMass, 1 p.m.

Sep. 8 Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Sep. 13 at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Purdue, Noon

Sep. 29 Temple, TBA

Oct. 6 at NC State, TBA

Oct. 13 Louisville, TBA

Oct. 26 Miami, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 10 Clemson, TBA

Nov. 17 at Florida St., TBA

Nov. 24 Syracuse, TBA

BOWLING GREEN

Sep. 1 at Oregon, 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 Maryland, 6 p.m.

Sep. 15 E. Kentucky, 4 p.m.

Sep. 22 Miami (Ohio), TBA

Sep. 29 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 6 at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 W. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Oct. 30 Kent St., 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 17 at Akron, TBA

Nov. 23 Buffalo, TBA

BUFFALO

Sep. 1 Delaware St., 6 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Temple, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 E. Michigan, 6 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Rutgers, TBA

Sep. 29 Army, TBA

Oct. 6 at Cent. Michigan, TBA

Oct. 13 Akron, TBA

Oct. 20 at Toledo, TBA

Oct. 30 Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Nov. 6 Kent St., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Ohio, TBA

Nov. 23 at Bowling Green, TBA

CALIFORNIA

Sep. 1 North Carolina, 4 p.m.

Sep. 8 at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Sep. 15 Idaho St., 6 p.m.

Sep. 29 Oregon, TBA

Oct. 6 at Arizona, TBA

Oct. 13 UCLA, TBA

Oct. 20 at Oregon St., TBA

Oct. 27 Washington, TBA

Nov. 3 at Washington St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Southern Cal, TBA

Nov. 17 Stanford, TBA

Nov. 24 Colorado, TBA

CENT. MICHIGAN

Sep. 1 at Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Kansas, 3 p.m.

Sep. 15 at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Maine, TBA

Sep. 29 at Michigan St., TBA

Oct. 6 Buffalo, TBA

Oct. 13 Ball St., TBA

Oct. 20 W. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Akron, TBA

Nov. 3 at E. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 10 Bowling Green, TBA

Nov. 23 at Toledo, TBA

CHARLOTTE

Sep. 1 Fordham, 6 p.m.

Sep. 8 Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

Sep. 15 Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Sep. 22 at UMass, TBA

Sep. 29 at UAB, TBA

Oct. 13 W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 Southern Miss., 2 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 10 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 FIU, 2 p.m.

Nov. 24 at FAU, 6 p.m.

CINCINNATI

Sep. 1 at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Miami (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Sep. 15 Alabama A&M, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 Ohio, TBA

Sep. 29 at UConn, TBA

Oct. 6 Tulane, TBA

Oct. 20 at Temple, TBA

Oct. 27 at SMU, TBA

Nov. 3 Navy, TBA

Nov. 10 South Florida, TBA

Nov. 17 at UCF, TBA

Nov. 23 East Carolina, TBA

CLEMSON

Sep. 1 Furman, 12:20 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Sep. 29 Syracuse, TBA

Oct. 6 at Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 20 NC State, TBA

Oct. 27 at Florida St., TBA

Nov. 3 Louisville, TBA

Nov. 10 at Boston College, TBA

Nov. 17 Duke, TBA

Nov. 24 South Carolina, TBA

COLORADO

Aug. 31 at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 New Hampshire, 5 p.m.

Sep. 28 UCLA, 9 p.m.

Oct. 6 Arizona St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Southern Cal, TBA

Oct. 20 at Washington, TBA

Oct. 27 Oregon St., TBA

Nov. 2 at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 Washington St., TBA

Nov. 17 Utah, TBA

Nov. 24 at California, TBA

COLORADO ST.

Aug. 25 Hawaii, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Arkansas, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Florida, 4 p.m.

Sep. 22 Illinois St., TBA

Oct. 6 at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 New Mexico, TBA

Oct. 19 at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 26 Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Nevada, TBA

Nov. 17 Utah St., TBA

Nov. 22 at Air Force, 3:30 p.m.

DUKE

Aug. 31 Army, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Northwestern, Noon

Sep. 15 at Baylor, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 NC Central, TBA

Sep. 29 Virginia Tech, TBA

Oct. 13 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Oct. 20 Virginia, TBA

Oct. 27 at Pittsburgh, TBA

Nov. 3 at Miami, TBA

Nov. 10 North Carolina, TBA

Nov. 17 at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 24 Wake Forest, TBA

E. MICHIGAN

Aug. 31 Monmouth (NJ), 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Purdue, Noon

Sep. 15 at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Sep. 22 at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 29 N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 at W. Michigan, Noon

Oct. 13 Toledo, TBA

Oct. 20 at Ball St., 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 Army, TBA

Nov. 3 Cent. Michigan, TBA

Nov. 10 Akron, TBA

Nov. 23 at Kent St., TBA

EAST CAROLINA

Sep. 1 NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Sep. 8 North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m.

Sep. 22 at South Florida, TBA

Sep. 29 Old Dominion, TBA

Oct. 6 at Temple, TBA

Oct. 13 Houston, TBA

Oct. 20 UCF, TBA

Nov. 3 Memphis, TBA

Nov. 10 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 17 UConn, TBA

Nov. 23 at Cincinnati, TBA

FAU

Sep. 1 at Oklahoma, Noon

Sep. 8 Air Force, 2 p.m.

Sep. 15 Bethune-Cookman, 6 p.m.

Sep. 21 at UCF, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Old Dominion, 5 p.m.

Oct. 20 at Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 Louisiana Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 W. Kentucky, 5 p.m.

Nov. 15 at North Texas, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 Charlotte, 6 p.m.

FIU

Sep. 1 Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Old Dominion, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 UMass, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Miami, TBA

Sep. 29 Ark.-Pine Bluff, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nov. 24 Marshall, Noon

FLORIDA

Sep. 1 Charleston Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Tennessee, TBA

Sep. 29 at Mississippi St., TBA

Oct. 6 LSU, TBA

Oct. 13 at Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 27 at Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 Missouri, TBA

Nov. 10 South Carolina, TBA

Nov. 17 Idaho, TBA

Nov. 24 at Florida St., TBA

FLORIDA ST.

Sep. 3 Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 Samford, 7:20 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Syracuse, Noon

Sep. 22 N. Illinois, TBA

Sep. 29 at Louisville, TBA

Oct. 6 at Miami, TBA

Oct. 20 Wake Forest, TBA

Oct. 27 Clemson, TBA

Nov. 3 at NC State, TBA

Nov. 10 at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 Boston College, TBA

Nov. 24 Florida, TBA

FRESNO ST.

Sep. 1 Idaho, 10 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Sep. 29 Toledo, TBA

Oct. 6 at Nevada, TBA

Oct. 13 Wyoming, TBA

Oct. 20 at New Mexico, TBA

Oct. 27 Hawaii, TBA

Nov. 3 at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 9 at Boise St., 10:15 p.m.

Nov. 17 San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 San Jose St., TBA

GEORGIA

Sep. 1 Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 Middle Tennessee, 7:15 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Missouri, TBA

Sep. 29 Tennessee, TBA

Oct. 6 Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 13 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 27 Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 10 Auburn, TBA

Nov. 17 UMass, TBA

Nov. 24 Georgia Tech, TBA

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Sep. 1 SC State, 6 p.m.

Sep. 8 UMass, 6 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 29 Arkansas St., TBA

Oct. 6 South Alabama, TBA

Oct. 11 at Texas St., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Oct. 25 Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 Troy, TBA

Nov. 17 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 24 at Georgia St., TBA

GEORGIA ST.

Aug. 30 Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at NC State, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 14 at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 W. Michigan, TBA

Sep. 29 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA

Oct. 4 at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 at Arkansas St., 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 Coastal Carolina, TBA

Nov. 3 Texas St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Louisiana-Lafayette, TBA

Nov. 17 at Appalachian St., TBA

Nov. 24 Georgia Southern, TBA

GEORGIA TECH

Sep. 1 Alcorn St., 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 at South Florida, Noon

Sep. 15 at Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Clemson, TBA

Sep. 29 Bowling Green, TBA

Oct. 5 at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 Duke, TBA

Oct. 25 at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at North Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 Miami, TBA

Nov. 17 Virginia, TBA

Nov. 24 at Georgia, TBA

HAWAII

Aug. 25 at Colorado St., 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 1 Navy, 11 p.m.

Sep. 8 Rice, 11:59 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Army, Noon

Sep. 22 Duquesne, 11:59 p.m.

Sep. 29 at San Jose St., 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Wyoming, 11:59 p.m.

Oct. 13 at BYU, TBA

Oct. 20 Nevada, 11:59 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Fresno St., TBA

Nov. 3 Utah St., 11:59 p.m.

Nov. 17 UNLV, 11 p.m.

Nov. 24 at San Diego St., TBA

HOUSTON

Sep. 1 at Rice, Noon

Sep. 8 Arizona, Noon

Sep. 15 at Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Sep. 22 Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Oct. 4 Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Oct. 13 at East Carolina, TBA

Oct. 20 at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 27 South Florida, TBA

Nov. 3 at SMU, TBA

Nov. 10 Temple, TBA

Nov. 15 Tulane, 8 p.m.

Nov. 23 at Memphis, TBA

IDAHO

Sep. 1 at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Sep. 8 W. New Mexico, TBA

Sep. 22 at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Sep. 29 Portland St., TBA

Oct. 6 at Idaho St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Oct. 20 S. Utah, TBA

Oct. 27 at E. Washington, TBA

Nov. 3 North Dakota, TBA

Nov. 10 Montana, TBA

Nov. 17 at Florida, TBA

ILLINOIS

Sep. 1 Kent St., Noon

Sep. 8 W. Illinois, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 South Florida, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 21 Penn St., 9 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Rutgers, TBA

Oct. 13 Purdue, TBA

Oct. 20 at Wisconsin, Noon

Oct. 27 at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 3 Minnesota, TBA

Nov. 10 at Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 17 Iowa, TBA

Nov. 24 at Northwestern, TBA

INDIANA

Sep. 1 at FIU, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 Ball St., Noon

Sep. 22 Michigan St., TBA

Sep. 29 at Rutgers, TBA

Oct. 6 at Ohio St., TBA

Oct. 13 Iowa, Noon

Oct. 20 Penn St., TBA

Oct. 26 at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 Maryland, TBA

Nov. 17 at Michigan, TBA

Nov. 24 Purdue, TBA

IOWA

Sep. 1 N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Iowa St., 5 p.m.

Sep. 15 N. Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 6 at Minnesota, TBA

Oct. 13 at Indiana, Noon

Oct. 20 Maryland, Noon

Oct. 27 at Penn St., TBA

Nov. 3 at Purdue, TBA

Nov. 10 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 17 at Illinois, TBA

Nov. 23 Nebraska, Noon

IOWA ST.

Sep. 1 S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Iowa, 5 p.m.

Sep. 15 Oklahoma, Noon

Sep. 22 Akron, TBA

Sep. 29 at TCU, TBA

Oct. 6 at Oklahoma St., TBA

Oct. 13 West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 27 Texas Tech, TBA

Nov. 3 at Kansas, TBA

Nov. 10 Baylor, TBA

Nov. 17 at Texas, 8 p.m.

Nov. 24 Kansas St., TBA

KANSAS

Sep. 1 Nicholls, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Cent. Michigan, 3 p.m.

Sep. 15 Rutgers, Noon

Sep. 22 at Baylor, TBA

Sep. 29 Oklahoma St., TBA

Oct. 6 at West Virginia, TBA

Oct. 20 at Texas Tech, TBA

Oct. 27 TCU, TBA

Nov. 3 Iowa St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Kansas St., TBA

Nov. 17 at Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 23 Texas, Noon

KANSAS ST.

Sep. 1 South Dakota, 7:10 p.m.

Sep. 8 Mississippi St., Noon

Sep. 15 UTSA, 4 p.m.

Sep. 22 at West Virginia, TBA

Sep. 29 Texas, TBA

Oct. 6 at Baylor, TBA

Oct. 13 Oklahoma St., TBA

Oct. 27 at Oklahoma, TBA

Nov. 3 at TCU, TBA

Nov. 10 Kansas, TBA

Nov. 17 Texas Tech, TBA

Nov. 24 at Iowa St., TBA

KENT ST.

Sep. 1 at Illinois, Noon

Sep. 8 Howard, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Penn St., Noon

Sep. 22 at Mississippi, TBA

Sep. 29 at Ball St., TBA

Oct. 6 Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Miami (Ohio), TBA

Oct. 20 Akron, TBA

Oct. 30 at Bowling Green, 8 p.m.

Nov. 6 at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 15 Toledo, 6 p.m.

Nov. 23 E. Michigan, TBA

KENTUCKY

Sep. 1 Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 Murray St., Noon

Sep. 22 Mississippi St., TBA

Sep. 29 South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 6 at Texas A&M, TBA

Oct. 20 Vanderbilt, TBA

Oct. 27 at Missouri, TBA

Nov. 3 Georgia, TBA

Nov. 10 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 17 Middle Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 24 at Louisville, TBA

LSU

Sep. 2 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Louisiana Tech, TBA

Sep. 29 Mississippi, TBA

Oct. 6 at Florida, TBA

Oct. 13 Georgia, TBA

Oct. 20 Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 3 Alabama, TBA

Nov. 10 at Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 17 Rice, TBA

Nov. 24 at Texas A&M, TBA

LIBERTY

Sep. 1 Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Army, Noon

Sep. 15 Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

Sep. 22 North Texas, 6 p.m.

Sep. 29 at New Mexico, TBA

Oct. 6 at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Oct. 13 Troy, 2 p.m.

Oct. 20 Idaho St., 2 p.m.

Nov. 3 at UMass, TBA

Nov. 10 at Virginia, TBA

Nov. 17 at Auburn, TBA

Nov. 24 New Mexico St., 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA TECH

Sep. 1 at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 Southern U., 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 at LSU, TBA

Sep. 29 at North Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 UAB, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at UTSA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 UTEP, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 at FAU, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Mississippi St., TBA

Nov. 10 Rice, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Southern Miss., 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 W. Kentucky, Noon

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

Sep. 1 Grambling St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Coastal Carolina, TBA

Sep. 29 at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 6 at Texas St., TBA

Oct. 13 New Mexico St., TBA

Oct. 20 at Appalachian St., TBA

Oct. 27 Arkansas St., TBA

Nov. 3 at Troy, TBA

Nov. 10 Georgia St., TBA

Nov. 17 South Alabama, TBA

Nov. 24 at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

LOUISIANA-MONROE

Aug. 30 SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Troy, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 at Georgia St., TBA

Oct. 6 at Mississippi, TBA

Oct. 13 at Coastal Carolina, TBA

Oct. 20 Texas St., 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 at South Alabama, TBA

Nov. 17 at Arkansas St., TBA

Nov. 24 Louisiana-Lafayette, 3 p.m.

LOUISVILLE

Sep. 1 Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sep. 8 Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Virginia, TBA

Sep. 29 Florida St., TBA

Oct. 5 Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Boston College, TBA

Oct. 27 Wake Forest, TBA

Nov. 3 at Clemson, TBA

Nov. 9 at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Nov. 17 NC State, TBA

Nov. 24 Kentucky, TBA

MARSHALL

Sep. 1 at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 E. Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 NC State, 7 p.m.

Sep. 29 at W. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 FAU, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Nov. 10 Charlotte, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 17 UTSA, 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 24 at FIU, Noon

MARYLAND

Sep. 1 Texas, Noon

Sep. 8 at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Sep. 15 Temple, Noon

Sep. 22 Minnesota, TBA

Oct. 6 at Michigan, Noon

Oct. 13 Rutgers, Noon

Oct. 20 at Iowa, Noon

Oct. 27 Illinois, TBA

Nov. 3 Michigan St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Indiana, TBA

Nov. 17 Ohio St., TBA

Nov. 24 at Penn St., TBA

MEMPHIS

Sep. 1 Mercer, 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 14 Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Sep. 28 at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 UConn, TBA

Oct. 13 UCF, TBA

Oct. 20 at Missouri, TBA

Nov. 3 at East Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 Tulsa, TBA

Nov. 16 at SMU, 9 p.m.

Nov. 23 Houston, TBA

MIAMI

Sep. 2 LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Savannah St., 6 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Toledo, Noon

Sep. 22 FIU, TBA

Sep. 27 North Carolina, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6 Florida St., TBA

Oct. 13 at Virginia, TBA

Oct. 26 at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 Duke, TBA

Nov. 10 at Georgia Tech, TBA

Nov. 17 at Virginia Tech, TBA

Nov. 24 Pittsburgh, TBA

MIAMI (OHIO)

Sep. 1 Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Bowling Green, TBA

Sep. 29 W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 Kent St., TBA

Oct. 20 at Army, Noon

Oct. 30 at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

Nov. 7 Ohio, TBA

Nov. 14 at N. Illinois, TBA

Nov. 20 Ball St., 7 p.m.

MICHIGAN

Sep. 1 at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 W. Michigan, Noon

Sep. 15 SMU, 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Nebraska, TBA

Sep. 29 at Northwestern, TBA

Oct. 6 Maryland, Noon

Oct. 13 Wisconsin, TBA

Oct. 20 at Michigan St., TBA

Nov. 3 Penn St., TBA

Nov. 10 at Rutgers, TBA

Nov. 17 Indiana, TBA

Nov. 24 at Ohio St., Noon

MICHIGAN ST.

Aug. 31 Utah St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Indiana, TBA

Sep. 29 Cent. Michigan, TBA

Oct. 6 Northwestern, Noon

Oct. 13 at Penn St., TBA

Oct. 20 Michigan, TBA

Oct. 27 Purdue, TBA

Nov. 3 at Maryland, TBA

Nov. 10 Ohio St., TBA

Nov. 17 at Nebraska, TBA

Nov. 24 Rutgers, TBA

MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Sep. 1 at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

Sep. 29 FAU, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 at Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 13 at FIU, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 20 Charlotte, 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 2 W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Nov. 10 at UTEP, 4 p.m.

Nov. 17 at Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 24 UAB, 3 p.m.

MINNESOTA

Aug. 30 New Mexico St., 7 p.m.

Sep. 8 Fresno St., 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 15 Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Maryland, TBA

Oct. 6 Iowa, TBA

Oct. 13 at Ohio St., TBA

Oct. 20 at Nebraska, TBA

Oct. 26 Indiana, 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 at Illinois, TBA

Nov. 10 Purdue, TBA

Nov. 17 Northwestern, TBA

Nov. 24 at Wisconsin, TBA

MISSISSIPPI

Sep. 1 at Texas Tech, Noon

Sep. 8 S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Sep. 15 Alabama, 7 p.m.

Sep. 22 Kent St., TBA

Sep. 29 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 6 Louisiana-Monroe, TBA

Oct. 13 at Arkansas, TBA

Oct. 20 Auburn, TBA

Nov. 3 South Carolina, TBA

Nov. 10 at Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 17 at Vanderbilt, TBA

MISSISSIPPI ST.

Sep. 1 Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 8 at Kansas St., Noon

Sep. 15 Louisiana-Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 at Kentucky, TBA

Sep. 29 Florida, TBA

Oct. 6 Auburn, TBA

Oct. 20 at LSU, TBA

Oct. 27 Texas A&M, TBA

Nov. 3 Louisiana Tech, TBA

Nov. 10 at Alabama, TBA

Nov. 17 Arkansas, TBA

Nov. 22 at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 22 Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI

Sep. 1 UT Martin, 4 p.m.

Sep. 8 Wyoming, 7 p.m.

Sep. 15 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 22 Georgia, TBA

Oct. 6 at South Carolina, TBA

Oct. 13 at Alabama, TBA

Oct. 20 Memphis, TBA

Oct. 27 Kentucky, TBA

Nov. 3 at Florida, TBA

Nov. 10 Vanderbilt, TBA

Nov. 17 at Tennessee, TBA

Nov. 23 Arkansas, 2:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.