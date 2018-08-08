Colon gets historic win as Rangers beat Mariners 11-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bartolo Colon became the top-winning pitcher born in Latin America, punctuating his 246th career victory with a nifty snag as the Texas Rangers roughed up Felix Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners 11-4 on Tuesday night.

The 45-year-old Colon, from the Dominican Republic, made his sixth start since earning his 245th win on June 30 that matched the mark held by Dennis Martinez from Nicaragua.

Colon (6-10) gave up four runs in seven innings. The portly and popular right-hander struck out one and walked none.

Adrian Beltre, Jurickson Profar and Rougned Odor homered off Hernandez (8-10), who allowed a career-high 11 runs — seven earned — in six innings.

ANGELS 11, TIGERS 5

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer during a seven-run first inning, and the Angels celebrated Mike Trout’s 27th birthday with a victory over the Tigers.

Trout missed his sixth consecutive game with a sore right wrist, but his teammates maintained a celebratory mood at the Big A with 13 hits in their second straight win over the Tigers.

Ohtani’s 411-foot homer was his third in August, and he added a single for his third multihit performance in five games. Andrew Heaney (7-7) lasted five innings for the win.

Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, but Detroit dropped to 0-5 on its six-game California road trip. Jacob Turner (0-1) got the loss.

PIRATES 10, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) — Jameson Taillon beat Chad Bettis in a matchup of pitchers who battled testicular cancer last year, and the Pirates hit three homers.

Taillon (9-8) allowed 10 hits in his second complete game of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander struck out three and walked one, helping Pittsburgh stop a three-game slide.

Starling Marte hit a solo drive in the first and Jordy Mercer connected for a three-run shot against Bettis (5-2) with two out in the fourth. Josh Harrison capped Pittsburgh’s five-run fifth with a two-run homer off Jake McGee.

Bettis allowed nine runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings in his first start after missing five weeks with a blister on his right middle finger.

NATIONALS 8, BRAVES 3, GAME 1

BRAVES 3, NATIONALS 1, GAME 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ender Inciarte snapped a ninth-inning tie with a two-run triple, helping Atlanta to a doubleheader split.

In the opener, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit consecutive homers to spark a four-run fourth inning that carried Washington to the victory.

Seeking to blunt the momentum of the surging Nationals, Atlanta shook off a strong pitching performance by Max Scherzer before striking against the Washington bullpen in the second game.

Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis singled off Kelvin Herrera (1-2) before Inciarte hit a liner down the first-base line.

Jesse Biddle (3-0) pitched 1 2/3 innings and A.J. Minter got three outs for his ninth save.

In the first game, Zimmerman and Trea Turner had three hits apiece and Harper added two hits and two RBIs. Jefry Rodriguez (1-1) allowed one run in five innings in his first major victory.

Kolby Allard (1-1) got the loss in relief of Max Fried, who was struck in the lower back by a line drive in the second inning and removed with a left groin strain. Allard allowed four runs in two innings.

YANKEES 4, WHITE SOX 3, 13 INNINGS

CHICAGO (AP) — Miguel Andujar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the 13th inning, sending the Yankees in the victory.

Andujar also led off the seventh with his 15th homer. Sonny Gray (9-8) pitched three scoreless innings to get the win in his first appearance since losing his spot in the starting rotation.

New York slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the 10th, but Jose Abreu hit a two-run shot in the bottom half for Chicago.

Adam Engel robbed the Yankees of a homer with an outstanding catch in center for the second straight night. Luis Avilan (2-1) got the loss.

RED SOX 10, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer during Boston’s five-run 10th inning, and the Red Sox earned their fifth straight win.

Moreland’s one-out shot off Ken Giles (0-3) followed a triple by Mookie Betts and a walk by Andrew Benintendi. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run homer later in the inning.

Boston closer Craig Kimbrel (3-1) gave up a solo homer to Justin Smoak with one out in the ninth inning, tying it at 5. It was Kimbrel’s second blown save in four outings.

CARDINALS 3, MARLINS 2

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Carpenter hit his 30th homer for St. Louis, a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning.

Carpenter connected for the fourth time in five games and increased his career high for home runs. He also extended his streak of reaching base safely to 26 games, the longest active string in the majors.

Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the seventh for the Cardinals, who have won eight of 12. Miles Mikolas (12-3) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and five hits.

Derek Dietrich had three hits for the Marlins, who have lost seven of eight. Elieser Hernandez (2-6) got the loss.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Minnesota’s Fernando Rodney struck out Francisco Lindor with the tying run on second base in the ninth inning, helping the Twins to the win.

Lindor homered in the eighth but struck out looking on a 2-2 pitch as Rodney recorded his 325th career save — moving him into 17th place on the career list.

Twins left-hander Adalberto Mejia (2-0) pitched five innings of one-hit ball before departing due to a strained left wrist.

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco (13-6) allowed three runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings.

The start of the game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 10 minutes.

PHILLIES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Nick Pivetta threw six scoreless innings for Philadelphia, and Nick Williams homered.

Pivetta (7-9) scattered five hits, struck out six and walked one to get his first win in four starts.

The Phillies, who blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning and lost 3-2 in 14 in a 4-hour, 38-minute game on Monday, led 5-0 after a four-run eighth.

Zack Greinke (12-7) allowed only Williams’ solo homer on three hits in seven innings but lost his second straight.

Pat Neshek pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

DODGERS 4, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rich Hill pitched into the sixth to beat his former club for the first time, and the Dodgers stopped the Athletics’ six-game winning streak.

Hill (5-4) allowed two runs over 5 1/3 innings. He is 3-1 with a 3.12 ERA in eight road starts.

Kenley Jansen closed it out with a pair of strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his 32nd save.

Khris Davis hit a two-run homer in the sixth for Oakland. Sean Manaea (10-8) was charged with three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

CUBS 5, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Montgomery pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning and David Bote drove in a career-high three runs, leading the Cubs to the win.

Montgomery (4-4) picked up his first win since June 29. He is 3-0 with a 0.40 ERA in four appearances against the Royals.

Kansas City rookie Brad Keller (4-5) was removed after six innings, allowing four runs and seven hits.

The Royals have lost six straight and are 14-43 since May 30.

PADRES 11, BREWERS 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manuel Margot homered, tripled, singled and drove in five runs, powering San Diego to the victory.

Franmil Reyes added three RBIs for the Padres. Matt Strahm (3-3) got one out for the win.

Jesus Aguilar and Mike Moustakas staked Milwaukee to a 4-0 first-inning lead with a pair of two-run homers — Aguilar’s team-best 27th and Moustakas’ 22nd and second as a Brewer.

All-Star Josh Hader (4-1) was charged with the loss after allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings.

ASTROS 2, GIANTS 1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tyler White hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping Houston put together another late rally.

The win followed the Astros’ 3-1 victory Monday night in which Marwin Gonzalez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the ninth.

This time, the AL West leaders again trailed 1-0 when Gonzalez doubled and White hit a high, arching shot to left field off Ray Black (1-1).

The Astros have won six of seven and the Giants have lost four of five.

Joe Smith (4-1) got the win, and Hector Rondon pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

RAYS 4, ORIOLES 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Willy Adames hit a solo homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting Tampa Bay to the victory.

Adames’ fifth home run of the season came off Miguel Castro (2-6).

Sergio Romo (2-2) got the win after retiring two batters in the ninth, helping Tampa Bay break a three-game losing streak.

Tim Beckham and Trey Mancini homered for Baltimore, and Alex Cobb pitched seven strong innings.

REDS 6, METS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati’s Sal Romano got the win in his New York homecoming, pitching into the seventh inning in a game delayed by rain for 1 hour, 40 minutes in the first.

Romano (7-9) was born in Syosset on nearby Long Island and grew up in Southington, Connecticut. He allowed a run in six-plus innings, helping the Reds stop a three-game skid.

Phillip Ervin hit a two-run homer for Cincinnati and finished with three RBIs.

Mets starter Jason Vargas (2-8) recorded just one out and was charged with three runs and three hits.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

