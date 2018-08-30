Listen Live Sports

Colts-Bengals Stats

August 30, 2018 10:50 pm
 
Indianapolis 0 7 7 13—27
Cincinnati 7 13 3 3—26
First Quarter

Cin_Carson 1 run (J.Brown kick), 6:44.

Second Quarter

Ind_Pascal 2 pass from Brissett (Badgley kick), 12:11.

Cin_Walton 1 run (kick failed), 8:25.

Cin_Malone 20 pass from Driskel (J.Brown kick), :02.

Third Quarter

Ind_Oliver 2 run (Badgley kick), 11:33.

Cin_FG J.Brown 21, 6:16.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_FG J.Brown 21, 12:58.

Ind_Swoope 7 pass from P.Walker (Badgley kick), 6:06.

Ind_Hamilton 28 pass from P.Walker (pass failed), 1:12.

A_39,520.

___

Ind Cin
First downs 27 22
Total Net Yards 429 313
Rushes-yards 25-107 33-105
Passing 322 208
Punt Returns 1-16 1-0
Kickoff Returns 4-101 2-30
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-10
Comp-Att-Int 27-43-1 23-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 1-4
Punts 3-43.7 6-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-86 8-75
Time of Possession 30:12 29:48

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Michael 5-41, Oliver 10-33, P.Walker 4-20, Turbin 5-12, Brissett 1-1. Cincinnati, Hill 8-38, Flowers 8-23, Walton 10-17, Whitfield 1-13, Driskel 1-7, Carson 4-5, Woodside 1-2.

PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 8-12-0-68, P.Walker 19-31-1-263. Cincinnati, Barkley 0-3-0-0, Driskel 14-20-0-116, Woodside 9-15-0-96.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Oliver 5-48, Hamilton 3-62, Travis 3-48, K.Williams 3-35, Pascal 3-33, Fountain 3-32, Swoope 3-23, Jones 2-23, Michael 1-20, Ishmael 1-7. Cincinnati, Schreck 6-51, Carson 4-23, Malone 2-48, Tate 2-33, Whitfield 2-17, D.Boyd 2-13, Hill 2-10, Flowers 1-8, Walton 1-5, Bohringer 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

