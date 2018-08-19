Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colts’ longtime radio play-by-play announcer to retire

August 19, 2018 1:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bob Lamey is retiring as the Indianapolis Colts’ longtime radio voice.

In a statement issued Sunday by the team, Lamey said in part, “it’s time.”

He served as the Colts’ play-by-play announcer for 31 seasons, from 1984 through 1991 and again from 1995 through 2018.

Lamey also broadcast games for the Indiana Racers from 1974 through 1977 and the Indiana Pacers from 1977 through 1984. And he worked as the sports director for WIBC radio in Indianapolis.

        Insight by Compuware: Federal technology experts discuss modernizing IT and living with legacy systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lamey was inducted into the Indiana Sports Broadcasters and Writers Hall of Fame in 2008.

He will be replaced by Matt Taylor for Monday night’s preseason broadcast. Taylor has been the team’s manager of radio production since 2012.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

'Old Ironsides' tugged to Fort Independence