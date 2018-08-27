Colts’ Luck misses practice with ‘minor’ foot injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed Monday’s practice with an injured foot.

Coach Frank Reich says Luck was hurt during Saturday’s victory over San Francisco and indicated it was a minor injury. He says Luck would play if the Colts had a regular-season game Sunday.

Luck had already been ruled out for Thursday night’s preseason finale at Cincinnati.

He has missed 26 of Indy’s past 45 regular-season games with an assortment of injuries, including a partially torn labrum that required surgery in January 2017. That injury kept Luck off the field all of last season.

But Luck’s throwing shoulder has held up throughout the preseason, despite taking some hard hits. Luck has said his arm feels better than it has in years.

