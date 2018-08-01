Listen Live Sports

Court date set for UFC fighter Diaz in domestic battery case

August 1, 2018 12:51 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A grand jury decided not to indict UFC middleweight fighter Nick Diaz on a domestic battery charge, but prosecutors in Las Vegas have asked a judge to hear evidence and decide if he should stand trial anyway.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Diaz’s lawyer, Ross Goodman, argued Tuesday it was unfair to proceed after a grand jury rejected felony and misdemeanor charges including strangulation allegations against Diaz.

But a prosecutor told the judge he just gave the court a voluntary statement from the woman alleging she was attacked.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Amy Chelini scheduled an Aug. 30 preliminary hearing of evidence stemming from the May 24 arrest at a home in a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Diaz remains free on $18,000 bail.

