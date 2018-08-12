Cousins shines as Vikings beat Broncos 42-28

DENVER (AP) — Kirk Cousins was perfect in his first game for Minnesota on Saturday night, completing all four of his passes, including a 1-yard touchdown strike to Stefon Diggs in the Vikings’ 42-28 exhibition victory over the Denver Broncos.

Case Keenum wasn’t nearly as sharp in his Denver debut.

He completed just 1 of 4 passes for 5 yards spanning two drives that went nowhere, lamenting after getting taken out that he wanted another possession.

Cousins was the crown jewel of this year’s free-agent class of quarterbacks, signing an $84 million, three-year deal in Minneapolis. That meant Keenum was out two months after leading the Vikings to the NFC championship, and he signed a $36 million, two-year deal with Denver.

After Cousins’ single series — one in which he didn’t have to face Von Miller — Trevor Siemian led Minnesota on three scoring drives, most notably a screen pass to Roc Thomas that beat the blitz for a 78-yard score.

CARDINALS 24, CHARGERS 17

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Kirk’s 38-yard punt return on his first touch as an NFL player set up an early touchdown for Arizona in its preseason opener.

Rookie Josh Rosen completed 6 of 13 passes for 41 yards in his Arizona debut, playing the whole first half except the opening series.

Geno Smith, battling Cardale Jones for the right to back up the Chargers’ Philip Rivers, completed 14 of 23 passes for 218 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown throw to Geremy Davis. He was intercepted once.

With Rivers sitting this one out, Jones started and played nearly the entire first half, completing 6 of 12 passes for 50 yards.

Kirk, Arizona’s second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, took the Chargers’ early punt and broke free. He might have taken it all the way had he not slipped trying to make a move against punter Drew Kaser.

