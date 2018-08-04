Listen Live Sports

Croatian fans get 15 days in jail in Serbia for robbery

August 4, 2018
 
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has sentenced 14 Croatian soccer fans to 15 days in prison for robbing a gas station.

The Misdemeanor Court in Belgrade also slapped the Hajduk-Split fans with a one-year entry ban, state TV said on Saturday.

The group took beer, cigarettes, and small toys from a gas station near Belgrade while traveling to Bulgaria, where Hajduk played a Europa League qualifying match against Slavia Sofia on Thursday.

Local media also carried pictures showing the fan group’s name, Torcida, written on a gas station wall along with a “U” sign associated with Croatia’s World War II Ustasha pro-Nazi fighters.

Police initially said on Friday they detained 28 fans while they were returning from Bulgaria.

Hajduk beat Slavia 3-2.

