Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Croizet, Russell help Sporting KC beat Minnesota United 2-0

August 25, 2018 11:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Yohan Croizet scored his second MLS goal and Johnny Russell had two assists to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Tim Melia had eight saves in his fourth consecutive shutout and career-best 11th of the season. Sporting (13-6-6) has won four games in a row and hasn’t allowed a goal since a 3-2 loss to FC Dallas on July 28.

Croizet replaced starter Felipe Gutierrez at halftime and then opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Russell tapped it to Croizet near the top of the area where he turned a ripped a right-footer inside the near post.

Diego Rubio took a feed from Russell, cut right to evade a defender and then rolled it into the net to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Minnesota (9-15-2) is winless in its last five games, including four losses.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|4 Intelligence and National Security...
9|4 OPM Industry Outreach Day
9|5 Incident Response '18
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Malaysian marines complete CARAT simulation for enhanced cooperation

Today in History

1783: Treaty of Paris signed