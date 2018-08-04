Cubs 5, Padres 4

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jankowski lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Villanueva 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Spangenberg 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Lockett p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Asuaje ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Castillo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|0
|12
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.264
|Zobrist 2b-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Baez 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|b-Bote ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Happ cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|c-Almora ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.278
|Hendricks p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.067
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|d-Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Russell ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.266
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|2
|10
|San Diego
|000
|301
|000—4
|5
|0
|Chicago
|050
|000
|00x—5
|11
|1
a-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Schwarber in the 7th. c-popped out for Happ in the 7th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Cishek in the 7th.
E_Hendricks (1). LOB_San Diego 2, Chicago 9. 2B_Margot (21), Renfroe (16), Rizzo (18), Zobrist (17), Schwarber (12). HR_Hedges (8), off Hendricks; Schwarber (20), off Lockett; Rizzo (17), off Lockett. RBIs_Margot (31), Renfroe (28), Hedges 2 (24), Rizzo 2 (73), Heyward (46), Schwarber (48), Russell (36). SF_Renfroe, Hedges.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Galvis); Chicago 5 (Heyward, Baez, Hendricks, Caratini 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Hosmer, Contreras. GIDP_Spangenberg.
DP_Chicago 1 (Rizzo, Russell).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lockett, L, 0-2
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|6
|83
|9.28
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.38
|Castillo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.08
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.23
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 8-9
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|93
|4.07
|Cishek, H, 15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.93
|Kintzler, H, 17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|Strop, S, 7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.80
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0. HBP_Hendricks 2 (Villanueva,Villanueva), Castillo (Bote).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.
T_2:38. A_40,855 (41,649).
