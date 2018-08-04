Cubs 5, Padres 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jankowski lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Margot cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .251 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .233 Hedges c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .244 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .237 Villanueva 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .225 Spangenberg 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Lockett p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Castillo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Maton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 29 4 5 4 0 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .264 Zobrist 2b-lf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .305 Heyward rf 4 0 3 1 0 0 .283 Baez 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Schwarber lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .250 b-Bote ph-3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .310 Happ cf 2 1 1 0 1 1 .245 c-Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .299 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .278 Hendricks p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .067 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 d-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Russell ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .266 Totals 35 5 11 5 2 10

San Diego 000 301 000—4 5 0 Chicago 050 000 00x—5 11 1

a-struck out for Strahm in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Schwarber in the 7th. c-popped out for Happ in the 7th. d-out on fielder’s choice for Cishek in the 7th.

E_Hendricks (1). LOB_San Diego 2, Chicago 9. 2B_Margot (21), Renfroe (16), Rizzo (18), Zobrist (17), Schwarber (12). HR_Hedges (8), off Hendricks; Schwarber (20), off Lockett; Rizzo (17), off Lockett. RBIs_Margot (31), Renfroe (28), Hedges 2 (24), Rizzo 2 (73), Heyward (46), Schwarber (48), Russell (36). SF_Renfroe, Hedges.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 1 (Galvis); Chicago 5 (Heyward, Baez, Hendricks, Caratini 2). RISP_San Diego 1 for 3; Chicago 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Hosmer, Contreras. GIDP_Spangenberg.

DP_Chicago 1 (Rizzo, Russell).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lockett, L, 0-2 5 9 5 5 2 6 83 9.28 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.38 Castillo 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 2.08 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.23 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, W, 8-9 5 2-3 5 4 4 0 7 93 4.07 Cishek, H, 15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 1.93 Kintzler, H, 17 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38 Strop, S, 7-10 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.80

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0. HBP_Hendricks 2 (Villanueva,Villanueva), Castillo (Bote).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Fieldin Culbreth.

T_2:38. A_40,855 (41,649).

