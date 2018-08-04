Listen Live Sports

Cubs 5, Padres 4

August 4, 2018 5:12 pm
 
San Diego Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski lf 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2
Margot cf 4 1 1 1 Zobrist 2b-lf 5 1 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Heyward rf 4 0 3 1
Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 J.Baez 3b-2b 4 0 1 0
Hedges c 3 1 1 2 Schwrbr lf 3 1 2 1
Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Bote ph-3b 0 0 0 0
Vllneva 3b 1 0 0 0 I.Happ cf 2 1 1 0
Spngnbr 2b 3 0 0 0 Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Lockett p 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 0 0
Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 3 0 0 0
Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0
Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Cratini ph 1 0 0 0
Maton p 0 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0
Russell ss 4 1 1 1
Totals 29 4 5 4 Totals 35 5 11 5
San Diego 000 301 000—4
Chicago 050 000 00x—5

E_Hendricks (1). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Chicago 9. 2B_Margot (21), Renfroe (16), Rizzo (18), Zobrist (17), Schwarber (12). HR_Hedges (8), Rizzo (17), Schwarber (20). SF_Renfroe (2), Hedges (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lockett L,0-2 5 9 5 5 2 6
Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castillo 1 2 0 0 0 1
Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
Hendricks W,8-9 5 2-3 5 4 4 0 7
Cishek H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Kintzler H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0
Strop S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Hendricks (Villanueva), by Hendricks (Villanueva), by Castillo (Bote).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:38. A_40,855 (41,649).

