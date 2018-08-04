Cubs 5, Padres 4

San Diego Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Jnkwski lf 4 1 1 0 Rizzo 1b 5 1 2 2 Margot cf 4 1 1 1 Zobrist 2b-lf 5 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0 Heyward rf 4 0 3 1 Renfroe rf 3 0 1 1 J.Baez 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 Hedges c 3 1 1 2 Schwrbr lf 3 1 2 1 Galvis ss 4 0 0 0 Bote ph-3b 0 0 0 0 Vllneva 3b 1 0 0 0 I.Happ cf 2 1 1 0 Spngnbr 2b 3 0 0 0 Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Lockett p 2 0 0 0 Cntrras c 3 0 0 0 Strahm p 0 0 0 0 Hndrcks p 3 0 0 0 Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Cratini ph 1 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Russell ss 4 1 1 1 Totals 29 4 5 4 Totals 35 5 11 5

San Diego 000 301 000—4 Chicago 050 000 00x—5

E_Hendricks (1). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Chicago 9. 2B_Margot (21), Renfroe (16), Rizzo (18), Zobrist (17), Schwarber (12). HR_Hedges (8), Rizzo (17), Schwarber (20). SF_Renfroe (2), Hedges (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Lockett L,0-2 5 9 5 5 2 6 Strahm 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castillo 1 2 0 0 0 1 Maton 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chicago Hendricks W,8-9 5 2-3 5 4 4 0 7 Cishek H,15 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Kintzler H,17 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strop S,7-10 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Hendricks (Villanueva), by Hendricks (Villanueva), by Castillo (Bote).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.

T_2:38. A_40,855 (41,649).

