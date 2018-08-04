Cubs 5, Padres 4

|San Diego
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jnkwski lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Margot cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Zobrist 2b-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Baez 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bote ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vllneva 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|I.Happ cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Spngnbr 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almora ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lockett p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Strahm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hndrcks p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Asuaje ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Cstl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Russell ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|San Diego
|000
|301
|000—4
|Chicago
|050
|000
|00x—5
E_Hendricks (1). DP_Chicago 1. LOB_San Diego 2, Chicago 9. 2B_Margot (21), Renfroe (16), Rizzo (18), Zobrist (17), Schwarber (12). HR_Hedges (8), Rizzo (17), Schwarber (20). SF_Renfroe (2), Hedges (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lockett L,0-2
|5
|9
|5
|5
|2
|6
|Strahm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castillo
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|Hendricks W,8-9
|5
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|7
|Cishek H,15
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Kintzler H,17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop S,7-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Hendricks (Villanueva), by Hendricks (Villanueva), by Castillo (Bote).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Fieldin Cubreth.
T_2:38. A_40,855 (41,649).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.