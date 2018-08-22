Listen Live Sports

Cubs 8, Tigers 2

August 22, 2018 11:09 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .303
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baez ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .292
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .267
Zobrist dh-2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .304
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Almora cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .301
Bote 3b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .283
Contreras c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .267
Happ lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Totals 37 8 11 8 4 4
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .229
Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Castellanos rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .292
Goodrum 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .185
a-Adduci ph-1b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .281
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Rodriguez 1b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .200
Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Totals 34 2 8 2 3 6
Chicago 000 031 004—8 11 1
Detroit 010 000 010—2 8 1

a-walked for Mahtook in the 8th.

E_Rizzo (7), Goodrum (11). LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR_Bote (4), off Liriano; Baez (26), off Alcantara; Rizzo (20), off Alcantara. RBIs_Murphy (30), Baez 3 (92), Rizzo (80), Bote 2 (20), Contreras (42), Rodriguez (8), Adduci (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Contreras, Happ); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Mahtook, McCann 2, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Detroit 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Rizzo, Goodrum.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Murphy, Rizzo); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Rodriguez).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester, W, 14-5 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 3 100 3.64
Cishek, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.71
Edwards Jr., H, 18 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 13 2.40
J.Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.15
Strop, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.44
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.62
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Liriano, L, 3-9 5 1-3 7 4 4 2 3 88 4.82
Farmer 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.42
Stumpf 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 23 6.28
A.Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.99
Alcantara 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 18 2.50
Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.46

J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, J.Wilson 2-0, Strop 3-1, Farmer 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:26. A_28,286 (41,297).

