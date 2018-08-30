Listen Live Sports

D-backs add 4th catcher with acquisition of Stewart

August 30, 2018 9:06 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired catcher Chris Stewart from the Atlanta Braves.

Friday’s move bolsters Arizona’s catching depth and gives the team a fourth player at the position.

The deal calls for the Braves to receive cash or a player to be named later.

Stewart appeared in just five games for the Braves, all early in the season. He played in 47 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .219 in 156 plate appearances. Atlanta acquired Rene Rivera from the Angels on Wednesday to serve as a backup catcher.

Stewart joins catchers John Ryan Murphy, Jeff Mathis and Alex Avila.

“The more depth you have inside your system is going to give you maneuverability,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

