The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Daniel Lovita scores in 90th, Impact edge Fire 2-1

August 18, 2018 9:48 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Daniel Lovitz scored in the 90th minute to give the Montreal Impact a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.

Lovita volleyed a bouncing shot into the left side of the net off Saphir Taider’s volley.

Ignacio Piatti also scored to help Montreal (10-13-3) end a four-game winless streak and extend Chicago’s losing streak to eight.

Nemanja Nikolic scored for Chicago (6-15-5).

Piatti opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the sixth minute for his 12th goal of the season. The Impact were awarded the penalty after Bastian Schweinsteiger bumped Taider.

Nikolic tied it in the 70th off own rebound. He has 11 goals this season.

