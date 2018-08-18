Listen Live Sports

Daniel Royer scores twice, Red Bulls tie Whitecaps 2-2

August 18, 2018 9:35 pm
 
VANCOUER, British Columbia (AP) — Daniel Royer scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute to give the New York Red Bulls a 2-2 tie with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

With New York (15-6-3) playing a man down, Tyler Adams set up the tying goal with a free kick into the box. Royer beat a couple of defenders and chipped the ball past goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic. Royer opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

The Red Bulls played a man short after Michael Murillo was given his second yellow card in the 84th minute.

Defender Kendall Waston scored twice on headers for Vancouver (9-9-7). The Whitecaps are battling Real Salt Lake and the Seattle Sounders for a spot in the Major League Soccer playoffs.

Waston scored in the 42nd and 60th minutes to put Vancouver ahead.

