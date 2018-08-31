DB Jordan Lucas traded by Dolphins to Chiefs

MIAMI (AP) — Reserve defensive back Jordan Lucas has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the Kansas City Chiefs for an undisclosed draft pick.

Lucas, a third-year pro, played mostly on special teams for Miami. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2016.

Lucas was listed as a third-team safety on the Dolphins’ depth chart during training camp.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.