DC United rallies to tie Impact, 1-1

August 4, 2018 10:02 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Yamil Asad scored in the 70th minute to give D.C. United and new star striker Wayne Rooney a 1-1 draw with the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

The Washington club tied it when Luciano Acosta slipped the ball toward two onrushing teammates, with Asad getting there just ahead of Rooney to slot it inside the near post for his ninth of the season.

Coming off a win over Colorado on Rooney’s first MLS goal, D.C. is 2-2-1 since the former Manchester United star signed with the club, which sits last in the Eastern Conference at 4-9-6. Rooney had several chances, including a shot from inside the penalty area in the 65th minute that goalkeeper Evan Bush pushed over the bar.

Matteo Mancosu scored early for Montreal (9-13-1).

