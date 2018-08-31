Listen Live Sports

DeJong, Carpenter homer as Cardinals beat Reds 12-5

August 31, 2018 11:49 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong hit a three-run homer and a two-run single for a career-high five RBIs, helping Austin Gomber and the St. Louis Cardinals pound the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Friday night.

Matt Carpenter hit his NL-best 35th homer as St. Louis pulled within 3 1/2 games of NL Central-leading Chicago. Gomber pitched seven effective innings and also contributed a two-run double.

The surging Cardinals have won eight of 10 to improve to 28-13 since the All-Star break. They also lead the NL wild-card standings.

Scooter Gennett and Scott Schebler had three hits apiece for last-place Cincinnati, which has dropped three straight and eight of nine. Homer Bailey (1-13) was charged with seven runs, three earned, and nine hits in five innings.

