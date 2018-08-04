Listen Live Sports

Del Potro, Fognini advances to Mifel Open final

August 4, 2018 2:56 am
 
LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Top-seeded Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina advanced to the Mifel Open final Friday night, beating third-seeded Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Del Potro will face second-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy, a 6-4, 6-2 winner over British left-hander Cameron Norrie in the first semifinal.

Del Potro won for the third straight night in the hard-court event after a rest break following a five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. The 2009 U.S. champion has 22 career victories, winning this year on hard courts at Indian Wells and Acapulco.

Fognini, ranked 15th in the world, is seeking his third victory of the year after winning clay-court tournaments in Bastad and Sao Paolo.

