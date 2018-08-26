Listen Live Sports

Denver Broncos sign veteran Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones

August 26, 2018 4:34 pm
 
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Adam “Pacman” Jones is reuniting with Vance Joseph, who was his Cincinnati’s secondary coach during the veteran cornerback’s best seasons in the NFL.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos after visiting the team on Sunday. To make room, the Broncos waived inside linebacker Bo Bower.

The sixth overall pick of the 2005 draft, Jones had been out of the NFL since March when the Cincinnati Bengals declined to pick up his $5.5 million contract option.

Jones spent his past eight seasons in Cincinnati, starting 68 games at cornerback and returning punts and kickoffs. He started 39 games over the past three seasons, but his 2017 season was cut short by a groin injury.

Jones’ arrival in Denver could spell trouble for cornerback Brendan Langley and punt returner Isaiah McKenzie, two members of last year’s draft class who have had their share of growing pains.

Jones, who turns 35 next month, had his best NFL seasons when Joseph, the Broncos’ head coach, was coached him in 2014 and ’15 in Cincinnati. Jones was selected to his only All-Pro team in 2014 and his only Pro Bowl starting nod came in 2015.

He has 16 interceptions, 94 pass breakups, seven forced fumbles and a dozen fumble recoveries. He’s also averaged 10.6 yards on 182 punt returns (with five TDs) and has a 26-yard average on 121 kickoff returns.

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: http://twitter.com/arniestapleton

