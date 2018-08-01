Listen Live Sports

Detroit’s Fiers leaves start with shin injury

August 1, 2018 2:18 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — Tigers right-hander Mike Fiers has left Detroit’s game against Cincinnati on Wednesday with a left lower shin bruise.

Fiers was hit by a comebacker off the bat of Mason Williams in the top of the second inning. He was able to finish that inning, but Drew VerHagen relieved him to start the third. X-rays were negative.

Fiers is 7-6 with a 3.48 ERA. He’s pitched well enough that he was considered a candidate to be traded at the deadline, but the Tigers didn’t move him.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

