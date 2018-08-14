Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Devils re-sign defenseman Steven Santini to 3-year deal

August 14, 2018 11:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract.

General manager Ray Shero said Tuesday that Santini will earn $1.1 million this season, $1.5 million the next and $1.65 million in 2020-21.

Santini split last season between New Jersey and Binghamton of the AHL. He had two goals and eight assists in 36 games in New Jersey. The Devils were 21-8-7 with him in the lineup.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington