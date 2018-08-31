Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

August 31, 2018 1:39 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Souza Jr. rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .246
Pollock cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .266
Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .291
Peralta lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .303
Escobar 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .276
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .252
Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .207
Ray p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .094
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 10 3 0 12
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228
Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .308
Machado ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .304
Kemp lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283
Hernandez 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .234
b-Bellinger ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .243
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Barnes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .107
a-Muncy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Totals 32 1 8 1 2 15
Arizona 000 030 000—3 10 1
Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 8 0

a-struck out for Hill in the 5th. b-lined out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-grounded out for Ziegler in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 7th. e-lined out for Diekman in the 8th.

E_Goldschmidt (4). LOB_Arizona 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Souza Jr. (15). HR_Peralta (26), off Hill; Machado (33), off Ray. RBIs_Peralta 3 (74), Machado (88).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt, Ray, Walker 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Puig 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

Advertisement

LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Turner, Kemp.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray, W, 4-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 9 106 4.55
Ziegler, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.21
Diekman, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 3.74
Hirano, H, 30 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.09
Chafin, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.06
Boxberger, S, 31-37 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.45
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 6-5 5 6 3 3 0 7 89 3.59
Baez 2 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.30
Ferguson 1 3 0 0 0 2 26 3.43
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.33

HBP_Hill 2 (Escobar,Escobar). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:14. A_45,150 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1813: U.S. first nicknamed 'Uncle Sam'