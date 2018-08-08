Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 0

August 8, 2018 6:54 pm
 
Philadelphia Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 2 0 Jay rf 5 1 2 0
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 0
N.Wllms rf 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 2 4 2
C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0
A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 1 3
D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso 2b 3 0 0 0
O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0
Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0
Vlasqez p 1 0 0 0 K.Marte ss-2b 3 1 1 0
A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 2 0
Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 Corbin p 3 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0
Franco 3b 1 0 0 0
Knapp c 3 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 34 6 13 5
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0
Arizona 003 100 20x—6

E_Hoskins (5). DP_Philadelphia 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Quinn (3), Jay 2 (17), E.Escobar (42), Avila (5). 3B_D.Peralta (5). CS_C.Hernandez (3). SF_E.Escobar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Velasquez L,8-9 4 6 4 4 2 2
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0
Morgan 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3
De Los Santos 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Corbin W,9-4 7 1-3 4 0 0 0 9
Ziegler 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Velasquez (Goldschmidt).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_23,384 (48,519).

