Diamondbacks 9, Reds 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.282
|D.Peralta lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.303
|Pollock cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Descalso 3b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.259
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Avila c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.171
|Godley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Escobar 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Totals
|36
|9
|10
|9
|3
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Peraza ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Suarez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Barnhart c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Tucker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Castillo p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.116
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|W.Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Herrera ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Mella p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|1
|8
|Arizona
|300
|002
|004—9
|10
|1
|Cincinnati
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
a-singled for W.Peralta in the 7th.
E_Godley (2). LOB_Arizona 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Goldschmidt (25), Descalso (17), Ahmed (25). 3B_Peraza (4). HR_Descalso (10), off Castillo; Goldschmidt (25), off Castillo; Escobar (17), off Mella; Goldschmidt (26), off Mella; D.Peralta (21), off Mella. RBIs_Goldschmidt 3 (64), D.Peralta (60), Descalso 3 (47), Escobar 2 (74), Votto (55). SF_Votto. S_Godley.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Jay, Marte 2); Cincinnati 1 (Castillo). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 4.
GIDP_Gennett, Williams.
DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, W, 13-6
|6
|2-3
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|98
|4.20
|Ziegler, H, 12
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.31
|Hirano, H, 26
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.12
|Andriese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.06
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 6-10
|5
|2-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|7
|88
|5.04
|Lorenzen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.86
|W.Peralta
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.61
|Mella
|2
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|47
|8.68
Inherited runners-scored_Ziegler 1-0, Lorenzen 1-0, W.Peralta 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.
T_2:53. A_17,909 (42,319).
