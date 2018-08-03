Dodgers 21, Brewers 5

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|a-Thames ph-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Yelich rf-cf
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.321
|Pina c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.278
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Perez p-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Shaw 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Kratz c-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Chacin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Moustakas 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Totals
|36
|5
|9
|4
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|6
|3
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.261
|Machado ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Hernandez ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Turner 3b
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.262
|Goeddel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Barnes ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Grandal c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.263
|Bellinger cf-1b
|4
|2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|.238
|Dozier 2b
|5
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.232
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Muncy 1b-3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.259
|Puig rf
|5
|3
|3
|4
|0
|1
|.272
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Taylor cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Totals
|42
|21
|18
|20
|6
|7
|Milwaukee
|100
|010
|300—
|5
|9
|2
|Los Angeles
|105
|132
|90x—21
|18
|0
a-walked for Cain in the 7th. b-struck out for Goeddel in the 7th.
E_Schoop (9), Arcia (8). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Yelich (23), Braun (16), Chacin (1), Grandal (16), Dozier (23), Muncy 2 (13), Taylor (26). HR_Yelich (16), off Kershaw; Aguilar (26), off Goeddel; Pederson (15), off Chacin; Bellinger (18), off Chacin; Puig (13), off Chacin; Dozier (18), off Albers; Turner (6), off Albers; Pederson (16), off Williams; Puig (14), off Perez. RBIs_Yelich (58), Aguilar 3 (77), Pederson 4 (43), Turner 2 (22), Bellinger 5 (49), Dozier 4 (57), Muncy (49), Puig 4 (43). SB_Machado (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Schoop, Braun, Arcia, Chacin); Los Angeles 1 (Pederson). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 11; Los Angeles 7 for 9.
Runners moved up_Grandal, Bellinger. GIDP_Machado.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Schoop, Aguilar).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kratz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.00
|Chacin, L, 10-4
|4
|1-3
|5
|9
|8
|4
|3
|105
|3.89
|Albers
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|34
|5.70
|Williams
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|24
|4.22
|Perez
|1
|6
|5
|5
|0
|1
|37
|13.50
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 5-5
|6
|5
|2
|2
|2
|7
|98
|2.55
|Goeddel
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|33
|3.06
|Baez
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|30
|3.28
Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Albers 2-2. HBP_Chacin (Turner). WP_Kershaw 2.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alfonso Marquez.
T_3:42. A_45,087 (56,000).
