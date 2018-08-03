Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 21, Brewers 5

August 3, 2018 1:03 am
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .299
a-Thames ph-rf 1 1 0 0 1 1 .243
Yelich rf-cf 4 3 3 1 0 1 .321
Pina c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .238
Aguilar 1b 4 1 1 3 1 0 .278
Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Williams p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Perez p-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Braun lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Shaw 3b-2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Kratz c-p 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .197
Chacin p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .211
Moustakas 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Totals 36 5 9 4 3 10
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 6 3 2 4 0 1 .261
Machado ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .309
Hernandez ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .219
Turner 3b 2 3 1 2 1 0 .262
Goeddel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Barnes ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Grandal c 4 2 1 0 2 0 .263
Bellinger cf-1b 4 2 2 5 1 0 .238
Dozier 2b 5 2 2 4 0 1 .232
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Muncy 1b-3b 4 2 2 1 1 1 .259
Puig rf 5 3 3 4 0 1 .272
Kershaw p 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Taylor cf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .254
Totals 42 21 18 20 6 7
Milwaukee 100 010 300— 5 9 2
Los Angeles 105 132 90x—21 18 0

a-walked for Cain in the 7th. b-struck out for Goeddel in the 7th.

E_Schoop (9), Arcia (8). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Yelich (23), Braun (16), Chacin (1), Grandal (16), Dozier (23), Muncy 2 (13), Taylor (26). HR_Yelich (16), off Kershaw; Aguilar (26), off Goeddel; Pederson (15), off Chacin; Bellinger (18), off Chacin; Puig (13), off Chacin; Dozier (18), off Albers; Turner (6), off Albers; Pederson (16), off Williams; Puig (14), off Perez. RBIs_Yelich (58), Aguilar 3 (77), Pederson 4 (43), Turner 2 (22), Bellinger 5 (49), Dozier 4 (57), Muncy (49), Puig 4 (43). SB_Machado (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Schoop, Braun, Arcia, Chacin); Los Angeles 1 (Pederson). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 11; Los Angeles 7 for 9.

Runners moved up_Grandal, Bellinger. GIDP_Machado.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Schoop, Aguilar).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kratz 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.00
Chacin, L, 10-4 4 1-3 5 9 8 4 3 105 3.89
Albers 1 3 3 3 1 3 34 5.70
Williams 2-3 4 4 4 1 0 24 4.22
Perez 1 6 5 5 0 1 37 13.50
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 5-5 6 5 2 2 2 7 98 2.55
Goeddel 1 2 3 3 1 2 33 3.06
Baez 2 2 0 0 0 1 30 3.28

Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Albers 2-2. HBP_Chacin (Turner). WP_Kershaw 2.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:42. A_45,087 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

