Dodgers 4, Athletics 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.232
|Machado ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Hernandez cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|a-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Kemp dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.289
|Taylor lf-cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Bellinger 1b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.242
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.201
|b-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|7
|7
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Davis dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Canha cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|c-Martini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Piscotty rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.253
|Pinder lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|111
|000
|100—4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|002
|000—2
|4
|0
a-doubled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 5. 2B_Machado (24), Turner (9), Pederson (22), Chapman (22), Piscotty (29). HR_Davis (32), off Hill. RBIs_Hernandez (39), Kemp (65), Bellinger (51), Barnes (8), Davis 2 (88). SB_Puig (8). S_Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Machado, Turner 3, Kemp, Puig); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Oakland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Lucroy 2. GIDP_Puig, Lucroy.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Dozier, Bellinger); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 5-4
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|4
|5
|98
|3.62
|Floro, H, 6
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.57
|Alexander, H, 16
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.33
|Chargois, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.29
|Jansen, S, 32-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.15
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manaea, L, 10-8
|2
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|1
|77
|3.50
|Pagan
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|3.35
|Buchter
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.60
|Kelley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.27
|Petit
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|36
|3.14
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.36
Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 2-0, Kelley 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T_3:21. A_33,654 (46,765).
