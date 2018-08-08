Dodgers 4, Athletics 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 2 0 1 0 3 0 .232 Machado ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .308 Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .263 Hernandez cf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .216 a-Pederson ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Kemp dh 4 0 1 1 1 1 .289 Taylor lf-cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .253 Bellinger 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .242 Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .271 Barnes c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .201 b-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Totals 34 4 9 4 7 7

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .270 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .265 Davis dh 4 1 2 2 0 1 .256 Canha cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .255 c-Martini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .237 Piscotty rf 2 0 1 0 2 0 .253 Pinder lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Totals 30 2 4 2 4 11

Los Angeles 111 000 100—4 9 0 Oakland 000 002 000—2 4 0

a-doubled for Hernandez in the 7th. b-grounded out for Barnes in the 8th. c-struck out for Canha in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 11, Oakland 5. 2B_Machado (24), Turner (9), Pederson (22), Chapman (22), Piscotty (29). HR_Davis (32), off Hill. RBIs_Hernandez (39), Kemp (65), Bellinger (51), Barnes (8), Davis 2 (88). SB_Puig (8). S_Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Machado, Turner 3, Kemp, Puig); Oakland 2 (Semien 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 12; Oakland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Lucroy 2. GIDP_Puig, Lucroy.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Machado, Dozier, Bellinger); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 5-4 5 1-3 3 2 2 4 5 98 3.62 Floro, H, 6 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.57 Alexander, H, 16 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 23 3.33 Chargois, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.29 Jansen, S, 32-35 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.15 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manaea, L, 10-8 2 2-3 5 3 3 3 1 77 3.50 Pagan 2 1-3 0 0 0 1 3 32 3.35 Buchter 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 9 3.60 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.27 Petit 2 3 1 1 1 1 36 3.14 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.36

Inherited runners-scored_Pagan 2-0, Kelley 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mike Winters; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:21. A_33,654 (46,765).

