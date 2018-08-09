Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Dodgers’ Ross Stripling reinstated from disabled list

August 9, 2018 4:39 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated right-hander Ross Stripling from the 10-day disabled list and he will start Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies.

Stripling missed the last nine games with an inflamed right toe. The All-Star will be making his 17th start of the season. He has an 8-3 record with a 2.68 ERA.

To make room on the roster, the Dodgers optioned pitcher Pat Venditte to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The 33-year-old Venditte allowed four runs over 4 1/3 innings in five appearances.

The NL-West leading Dodgers play four straight against Colorado, which entered the day trailing by three games.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

