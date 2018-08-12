Listen Live Sports

Dodgers send right-handers Maeda and Stripling to bullpen

August 12, 2018 3:27 pm
 
DENVER (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are sending right-handers Kenta Maeda and Ross Stripling to the bullpen to make room for two starters about to return from the disabled list.

Left-hander Alex Wood is scheduled to come off the disabled list and pitch Tuesday against San Francisco. He went on the DL on Aug. 4 with adductor tendinitis. Lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu is healed from a strained groin that has sidelined him since early May. Ryu is expected to be activated and start on Wednesday.

Stripling will be ready for bullpen action on Tuesday and Maeda on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are using a closer-by-committee approach in the bullpen with Kenley Jansen sidelined because of an irregular heartbeat.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

