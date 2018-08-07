Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager undergoes hip surgery

August 7, 2018 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is recovering from his second major operation of the season.

Seager underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left hip on Tuesday. The 2016 NL Rookie of the Year had Tommy John surgery in May.

The 24-year-old Seager is expected to be at full strength for the start of spring training in February. Manager Dave Roberts says dealing with Seager’s lingering hip issue right now “made sense” with the two-time All-Star already sidelined by the elbow operation.

Seager batted .267 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 26 games this season.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington