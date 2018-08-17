Dolphins-Panthers Stats

Miami 6 3 3 8—20 Carolina 6 7 0 14—27 First Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 71 run (pass failed), 10:18.

Mia_FG Sanders 42, 6:27.

Mia_FG Sanders 29, 1:00.

Second Quarter

Mia_FG G.Joseph 54, 9:42.

Car_Thomas 27 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 2:07.

Third Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 32, 2:02.

Fourth Quarter

Car_Artis-Payne 3 run (Gano kick), 13:11.

Car_Hood 3 run (Gano kick), 1:55.

Mia_Petty 15 run (J.Langford run), :29.

A_72,200.

Mia Car First downs 17 21 Total Net Yards 334 405 Rushes-yards 21-109 31-226 Passing 225 179 Punt Returns 2-6 1-10 Kickoff Returns 1-32 4-70 Interceptions Ret. 2-40 1-0 Comp-Att-Int 30-42-1 17-26-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 3-21 Punts 5-48.4 4-50.0 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 8-69 7-53 Time of Possession 28:08 31:52

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Drake 8-54, Howell 5-40, Petty 1-15, Fales 1-1, Perry 6-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 5-92, Barner 5-72, C.Anderson 8-39, Artis-Payne 7-18, Hood 3-4, Armah 1-2, Newton 1-0, Gilbert 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Miami, Tannehill 14-17-0-100, Osweiler 10-13-0-68, Fales 1-6-1-6, Petty 5-6-0-58. Carolina, Newton 9-12-1-89, Heinicke 5-9-1-88, Gilbert 3-5-0-23.

RECEIVING_Miami, Wilson 5-39, Grant 4-45, Perry 4-32, Drake 3-4, Smythe 2-27, J.Langford 2-17, Amendola 2-12, Howell 2-9, Owusu 1-11, Lewis 1-9, Duarte 1-9, Escobar 1-8, Ford 1-5, Carroo 1-5. Carolina, McCaffrey 4-28, Samuel 2-65, Thomas 2-35, Byrd 2-27, C.Anderson 2-9, Funchess 1-13, T.Smith 1-12, J.Jones 1-8, Olsen 1-5, Duke 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Gano 44.

