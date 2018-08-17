Dolphins-Panthers Stats

|Miami
|6
|3
|3
|8—20
|Carolina
|6
|7
|0
|14—27
|First Quarter
Car_McCaffrey 71 run (pass failed), 10:18.
Mia_FG Sanders 42, 6:27.
Mia_FG Sanders 29, 1:00.
Mia_FG G.Joseph 54, 9:42.
Car_Thomas 27 pass from Newton (Gano kick), 2:07.
Mia_FG Sanders 32, 2:02.
Car_Artis-Payne 3 run (Gano kick), 13:11.
Car_Hood 3 run (Gano kick), 1:55.
Mia_Petty 15 run (J.Langford run), :29.
A_72,200.
|Mia
|Car
|First downs
|17
|21
|Total Net Yards
|334
|405
|Rushes-yards
|21-109
|31-226
|Passing
|225
|179
|Punt Returns
|2-6
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|1-32
|4-70
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-40
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-42-1
|17-26-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|3-21
|Punts
|5-48.4
|4-50.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|7-53
|Time of Possession
|28:08
|31:52
RUSHING_Miami, Drake 8-54, Howell 5-40, Petty 1-15, Fales 1-1, Perry 6-(minus 1). Carolina, McCaffrey 5-92, Barner 5-72, C.Anderson 8-39, Artis-Payne 7-18, Hood 3-4, Armah 1-2, Newton 1-0, Gilbert 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Miami, Tannehill 14-17-0-100, Osweiler 10-13-0-68, Fales 1-6-1-6, Petty 5-6-0-58. Carolina, Newton 9-12-1-89, Heinicke 5-9-1-88, Gilbert 3-5-0-23.
RECEIVING_Miami, Wilson 5-39, Grant 4-45, Perry 4-32, Drake 3-4, Smythe 2-27, J.Langford 2-17, Amendola 2-12, Howell 2-9, Owusu 1-11, Lewis 1-9, Duarte 1-9, Escobar 1-8, Ford 1-5, Carroo 1-5. Carolina, McCaffrey 4-28, Samuel 2-65, Thomas 2-35, Byrd 2-27, C.Anderson 2-9, Funchess 1-13, T.Smith 1-12, J.Jones 1-8, Olsen 1-5, Duke 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Carolina, Gano 44.
