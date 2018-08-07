Listen Live Sports

Dolphins will move training complex to site by their stadium

August 7, 2018 3:42 pm
 
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will move their training complex eight miles south to a site next to their stadium in north Miami-Dade County.

The Dolphins’ training headquarters have been at Nova Southeastern University in Broward County since 1993. The team will build a larger complex expected to cost up to $75 million and projected to open before the start of the 2020 season.

The site decision announced Tuesday came after the Miami-Dade County Commission recently voted to subsidize the move. The Dolphins were also considering a site in Miramar, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale in Broward.

More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

