Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 24 .667 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 7 Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 10 Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 11 Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 14 White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 30 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 48 24 .667 — Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620 3½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 7 Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 13 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 14½ Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 16 Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 16 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 26 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Colorado (Rockies) 53 19 .736 — Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 13 Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 16 Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 19 Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 26 Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 28 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 51 20 .718 — Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583 9½ Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11 Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 13½ Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20 Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21 Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21 Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Rangers2 (Rangers) 51 21 .708 — Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 10½ Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11 Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12 Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 16½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18 Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 21 .708 — Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694 1 Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 4 Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 15 Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 19½ Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 21½ Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 29 Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 30

Saturday’s Games

Giants 6, Royals2 5

Royals2 8, Giants 2

Mets2 5, Diamondbacks2 4, 10 innings

Royals1 6, Astros 0

Rays1 8, Athletics 0

Marlins 1, Braves 0

Cubs1 2, Pirates1 1

Red Sox2 7, Dodgers Guerrero 3

Rangers1 11, Indians/Brewers 4

Mets1 3, Angels 1

Diamondbacks1 6, Orioles 4

Padres 5, White Sox 3

Nationals 2, Phillies Red 1

Dodgers Robinson 5, Red Sox1 2

Reds 6, Blue Jays 4

Yankees 17, Rockies 0

Phillies White 3, Tigers1 1

Twins 8, Cardinals Blue 3

Rangers2 7, Brewers 5

Indians 8, Rays2 4

Tigers2 6, Mariners 0

Cardinals Red 4, Cubs2 3

Colorado 5, Pirates2 2

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

