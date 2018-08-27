Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 27, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 25 .658
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569
Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528
Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10½
Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13½
White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29½
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 49 24 .671
Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620 4
Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569
Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 13½
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 15
Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 16½
Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 16½
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 26½
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Colorado (Rockies) 53 19 .736
Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 13
Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 16
Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 19
Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 26
Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 28
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Rays1 (Rays) 51 20 .718
Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583
Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11
Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 13½
Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20
Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21
Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Rangers2 (Rangers) 52 21 .712
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 11
Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11½
Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12½
Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 17
Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18½
Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24½
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28½
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 22 .699
Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694 ½
Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653
Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14½
Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 19
Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 21
Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28½
Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29½

___

Monday’s Games

Rangers1 3, Cardinals Blue 2

Rangers2 5, Diamondbacks1 4

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Cardinals Blue at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

