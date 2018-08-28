Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 25 .658 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 6½ Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 9½ Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10½ Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13½ White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29½ Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 49 24 .671 — Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620 4 Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 7½ Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 13½ Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 15 Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 16½ Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 16½ Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 26½ Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Colorado (Rockies) 53 19 .736 — Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 13 Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 16 Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 19 Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 26 Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 28 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 51 20 .718 — Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583 9½ Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11 Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 13½ Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20 Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21 Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21 Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Rangers2 (Rangers) 52 21 .712 — Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 11 Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11½ Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12½ Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 17 Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18½ Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 22 .699 — Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694 ½ Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 3½ Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14½ Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 19 Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 21 Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28½ Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29½

___

Monday’s Games

Rangers1 3, Cardinals Blue 2

Rangers2 5, Diamondbacks1 4

Tuesday’s Games

Cardinals Blue at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.

Rangers2 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

