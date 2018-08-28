Dominican Summer League

|At A Glance
|Boca Chica Baseball City
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks)
|48
|25
|.658
|—
|Blue Jays (Blue Jays)
|41
|31
|.569
|6½
|Orioles (Orioles)
|38
|34
|.528
|9½
|Padres (Padres)
|37
|35
|.514
|10½
|Reds (Reds)
|34
|38
|.472
|13½
|White Sox (White Sox)
|18
|54
|.250
|29½
|Boca Chica North
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers1 (Rangers)
|49
|24
|.671
|—
|Rays2 (Rays)
|44
|27
|.620
|4
|Cubs1 (Cubs)
|41
|31
|.569
|7½
|Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers)
|34
|36
|.486
|13½
|Red Sox2 (Red Sox)
|33
|38
|.465
|15
|Indians (Indians)
|32
|40
|.444
|16½
|Pirates1 (Pirates)
|32
|40
|.444
|16½
|Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers)
|21
|49
|.300
|26½
|Boca Chica North East
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Colorado (Rockies)
|53
|19
|.736
|—
|Mariners (Mariners)
|40
|32
|.556
|13
|Giants (Giants)
|37
|35
|.514
|16
|Tigers2 (Tigers)
|34
|38
|.472
|19
|Pirates2 (Pirates)
|27
|45
|.375
|26
|Royals2 (Royals)
|25
|47
|.347
|28
|Boca Chica North West
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rays1 (Rays)
|51
|20
|.718
|—
|Marlins (Marlins)
|42
|30
|.583
|9½
|Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers)
|39
|30
|.565
|11
|Royals1 (Royals)
|36
|32
|.529
|13½
|Athletics (Athletics)
|30
|39
|.435
|20
|Astros (Astros)
|30
|41
|.423
|21
|Red Sox1 (Red Sox)
|30
|41
|.423
|21
|Braves (Braves)
|22
|47
|.319
|28
|Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rangers2 (Rangers)
|52
|21
|.712
|—
|Cardinals Red (Cardinals)
|40
|31
|.563
|11
|Brewers (Brewers)
|40
|32
|.556
|11½
|Phillies White (Phillies)
|39
|33
|.542
|12½
|Mets2 (Mets)
|34
|37
|.479
|17
|Tigers1 (Tigers)
|33
|39
|.458
|18½
|Cubs2 (Cubs)
|27
|45
|.375
|24½
|Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks)
|23
|49
|.319
|28½
|Boca Chica South
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Cardinals Blue (Cardinals)
|51
|22
|.699
|—
|Twins (Twins)
|50
|22
|.694
|½
|Mets1 (Mets)
|47
|25
|.653
|3½
|Nationals (Nationals)
|36
|36
|.500
|14½
|Phillies Red (Phillies)
|31
|40
|.437
|19
|Yankees (Yankees)
|29
|42
|.408
|21
|Rockies (Rockies)
|22
|50
|.306
|28½
|Angels (Angels)
|21
|51
|.292
|29½
Rangers1 3, Cardinals Blue 2
Rangers2 5, Diamondbacks1 4
Cardinals Blue at Rangers1, 10:30 a.m.
Rangers2 at Diamondbacks1, 10:30 a.m.
No games scheduled
