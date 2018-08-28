Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 26 .649 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 6 Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 9 Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10 Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13 White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 50 24 .676 — Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620 4½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 8 Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 14 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 15½ Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 17 Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 17 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 27 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Colorado (Rockies) 53 19 .736 — Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 13 Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 16 Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 19 Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 26 Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 28 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 51 20 .718 — Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583 9½ Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11 Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 13½ Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20 Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21 Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21 Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28 Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Rangers2 (Rangers) 53 21 .716 — Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 11½ Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 12 Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 13 Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 17½ Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 19 Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 25 Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 29 Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 23 .689 — Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 3 Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14 Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 18½ Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 20½ Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28 Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29

Tuesday’s Games

Rangers1 9, Cardinals Blue 8

Rangers2 8, Diamondbacks1 2, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Rangers1 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

