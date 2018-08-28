Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 28, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 26 .649
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 6
Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 9
Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10
Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13
White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 50 24 .676
Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620
Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 8
Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 14
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 15½
Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 17
Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 17
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 27
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Colorado (Rockies) 53 19 .736
Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 13
Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 16
Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 19
Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 26
Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 28
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Rays1 (Rays) 51 20 .718
Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583
Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11
Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 13½
Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20
Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21
Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Rangers2 (Rangers) 53 21 .716
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 11½
Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 12
Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 13
Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 17½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 19
Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 25
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 29
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 23 .689
Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 3
Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14
Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 18½
Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 20½
Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28
Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29

___

Tuesday’s Games

Rangers1 9, Cardinals Blue 8

Rangers2 8, Diamondbacks1 2, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Rangers1 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

