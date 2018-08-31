Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 31, 2018 4:59 pm
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 26 .649
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 6
Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 9
Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10
Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13
White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 52 24 .684
Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620
Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 9
Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 15
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 16½
Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 18
Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 18
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 28
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Colorado (Rockies) 53 21 .716
Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 12
Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 15
Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 18
Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 25
Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 27
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Rays1 (Rays) 53 20 .726
Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583 10½
Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 12
Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 14½
Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 21
Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 22
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 22
Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 29
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Rangers2 (Rangers) 53 23 .697
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 10½
Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11
Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12
Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 16½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18
Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 23 .689
Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 3
Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14
Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 18½
Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 20½
Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28
Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29

___

Friday’s Games

Rangers1 at Rays1, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

