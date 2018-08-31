Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dream beat Mystics 81-76 for 2-1 series lead

August 31, 2018 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tiffany Hayes had 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Washington Mystics 81-76 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five WNBA semifinal series.

Washington played without injured All-Star Elena Delle Donne.

Brittney Sykes scored 17 points, and Elizabeth Williams had 14 for the Dream. Atlanta is one victory away from the franchise’s fourth finals appearance and first since 2013.

Delle Donne suffered a bone bruise on her left knee in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s 78-75 Game 2 loss at Atlanta. Washington’s offense labored without its leading scorer. The Mystics shot 36 percent from the field and 5 of 23 on 3-point attempts.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Aerial Powers led Washington with a season-high 18 points. Ariel Atkins scored 17 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US