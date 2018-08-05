Dream-Lynx, Box

ATLANTA (86)

Breland 3-6 0-0 6, Hayes 9-17 4-4 28, McCoughtry 4-12 1-2 11, Montgomery 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 2-5 0-0 4, Bentley 8-13 0-0 19, Billings 1-1 0-0 2, Dietrick 0-1 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 2-3 0-0 4, Sykes 2-6 3-4 8. Totals 33-70 8-10 86.

MINNESOTA (66)

Augustus 7-13 0-0 15, Brunson 0-3 0-0 0, Fowles 7-10 3-6 17, Moore 4-13 5-6 15, Whalen 0-5 0-0 0, Fagbenle 3-4 2-2 8, Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Larkins 1-2 1-1 3, Miyem 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 3-9 0-0 6, Wright 0-3 0-0 0, Zandalasini 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-69 11-15 66.

Atlanta 21 28 14 23—86 Minnesota 18 16 18 14—66

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-30 (Hayes 6-11, Bentley 3-7, McCoughtry 2-3, Sykes 1-5, Montgomery 0-4), Minnesota 3-13 (Moore 2-6, Augustus 1-3, Jones 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (McGee-Stafford, McCoughtry 8), Minnesota 30 (Fowles 10). Assists_Atlanta 19 (Sykes 6), Minnesota 16 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 16, Minnesota 13. Technicals_Hayes, Atlanta coach Dream (Defensive three second). A_9,333 (19,356).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.