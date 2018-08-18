Dream-Mercury, Box

ATLANTA (95)

Breland 3-5 2-2 8, Hayes 7-17 6-10 21, Montgomery 3-11 1-1 10, Sykes 3-9 4-4 11, Williams 4-10 5-6 13, Bentley 8-14 2-4 24, Billings 1-1 3-4 5, Dietrick 0-0 1-2 1, Elonu 0-0 0-0 0, McGee-Stafford 0-2 0-0 0, Prince 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-71 24-33 95.

PHOENIX (104)

Bonner 8-21 3-4 21, Griner 14-21 5-8 33, January 6-7 0-0 16, Talbot 1-3 0-0 2, Taurasi 6-18 11-12 27, Gulich 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 37-73 19-24 104.

Atlanta 23 24 29 19— 95 Phoenix 25 25 29 25—104

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 11-21 (Bentley 6-8, Montgomery 3-8, Sykes 1-1, Hayes 1-4), Phoenix 11-28 (January 4-5, Taurasi 4-13, Bonner 2-7, Turner 1-1, Talbot 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 29 (Williams 8), Phoenix 42 (Griner 18). Assists_Atlanta 14 (Bentley 6), Phoenix 29 (Taurasi 14). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Phoenix 23. Technicals_Sykes 2, Griner. Ejected_Sykes. A_11,177 (18,422).

