Dream secure playoff spot, top Aces 109-100

ATLANTA (AP) — Elizabeth Williams and Alex Bentley each scored 22 points, Tiffany Hayes added 21 and the Atlanta Dream overcame an injury to Angel McCoughtry to clinch a playoff spot, beating the Las Vegas Aces 109-100 on Tuesday night.

Earlier in the day, the WNBA ruled Las Vegas would forfeit its game against Washington that was canceled last week when the Aces players decided not to play because of concerns about their health and safety after 26 hours of travel.

Williams scored on back-to-back possessions and assisted on the third as Jessica Breland capped the scoring with 40 seconds to go. Atlanta closed the game on a 16-6 run, all coming after McCoughtry injured her left knee scrambling for a loose ball with 5½ minutes remaining.

She was helped off the court by several teammates and didn’t return.

Coach Nicki Collen said the injury wasn’t believed to be serious, but McCoughtry will undergo further evaluation.

“Hopefully it’s just a little bit of a hyperextension,” Collen said. “We’ll be smart with her and certainly not push her if she’s not ready.”

Before going down, McCoughtry chipped in with 19 points for Atlanta (19-10), which set a season-high in points.

Kelsey Plum had 20 points and 13 assists for Las Vegas (12-17). Kayla McBride added 19 points and A’ja Wilson had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Wilson, McBride and Plum combined to score 42 of Las Vegas’ 60 first-half points.

Wilson’s former college coach, South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, sat courtside and a large contingent of fans traveled from the neighboring state to cheer on the player who led the Gamecocks to a national title in 2017.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.