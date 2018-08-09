Listen Live Sports

Drinks cup hits assistant ref on head in Europa League match

August 9, 2018 4:17 pm
 
GRAZ, Austria (AP) — A Europa League third-round qualifying match in Austria was suspended for a half-hour Thursday after a drinks cup thrown from the stands hit an assistant referee on the head.

Swedish referee Mohammed Al-Hakim interrupted the game between Sturm Graz and AEK Larnaca following the incident in the 78th minute, which happened shortly after Ivan Trickovski’s goal gave the Cypriot visitors a 2-0 lead.

Al-Hakim sent both teams off the field before they returned to finish the match without further incidents or goals.

The assistant referee, Fredrik Klyver, fell to the ground after being hit by the powerful throw. He did not continue the game and walked off the field with his head heavily bandaged. It was not immediately clear what material the cup was made of.

Police say they arrested a fan — whose team was not specified — after studying TV footage of the incident.

The return leg in Cyprus is next Thursday.

