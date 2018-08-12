Ducati’s Lorenzo edges MotoGP champion Marquez in Austria

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo edged MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

After swapping the lead several times during the race, Marquez overtook Lorenzo again on the final lap but slowed after slipping on his Honda and ultimately finished 0.130 seconds behind in second.

Lorenzo’s teammate Andrea Dovizioso, who won last year, finished third as Ducati retained its unbeaten record on the course since the Austrian MotoGP returned to the calendar in 2016.

Chasing his fifth riders’ championship, Marquez stretched his lead over Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi to 59 points. The Italian finished sixth after starting the race in 14th.

Advertisement

After his third win of the season, Lorenzo climbed to third in the standings, trailing Marquez by 71 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.