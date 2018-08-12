Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducati’s Lorenzo edges MotoGP champion Marquez in Austria

August 12, 2018 12:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo edged MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

After swapping the lead several times during the race, Marquez overtook Lorenzo again on the final lap but slowed after slipping on his Honda and ultimately finished 0.130 seconds behind in second.

Lorenzo’s teammate Andrea Dovizioso, who won last year, finished third as Ducati retained its unbeaten record on the course since the Austrian MotoGP returned to the calendar in 2016.

Chasing his fifth riders’ championship, Marquez stretched his lead over Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi to 59 points. The Italian finished sixth after starting the race in 14th.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

After his third win of the season, Lorenzo climbed to third in the standings, trailing Marquez by 71 points.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington