Ducks goalie gets extension…Beckham discusses his progress…Serena Williams pulls out of tournament

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Goalie John Gibson has agreed to an eight-year, $51.2 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks. Gibson is now signed through the 2026-27 season. Gibson has been a steady starter for the Ducks for the past three years. He set career highs last season with 31 victories and a .926 save percentage while playing in 60 games. The 25-year-old has appeared in 26 playoff games over four postseason campaigns with the Ducks.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr. says he has made significant strides in his recovery from a broken ankle, but he’s still not 100 percent. The New York Giants receiver spoke to reporters today for the first time since getting hurt in a game in early October. He says his rehabilitation has been long and painful, and there were nights he had to crawl up three flights of stairs to get to his bedroom.

MONTREAL (AP) — Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, citing personal reasons. The 36-year-old Wimbledon runner-up is coming off a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — British swimmer Adam Peaty has improved his own world record in the 100-meter breaststroke to 57 seconds at the European Championships. The Olympic champion shaved 0.13 off his previous best mark, which he swam at the Rio de Janeiro Games two years ago. Also at the championships, Russian swimmer Kliment Kolesnikov set a 50-meter backstroke world record of 24 seconds.

Advertisement

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has unleashed a Twitter attack on LeBron James, apparently after watching a recent CNN interview with the NBA star. Trump called CNN anchor Don Lemon “the dumbest man on television” and added that Lemon “made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.” James has long been a Trump critic, but last night’s tweet was Trump’s first attack on the player. James had just opened up a school for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.